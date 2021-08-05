Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.96

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$48.96 and last traded at C$48.71, with a volume of 62136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.18.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.90. The firm has a market cap of C$4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp. will post 1.6810499 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

