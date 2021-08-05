Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.45. Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.
NYSE:SR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95.
Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.
SR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.22.
In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
About Spire
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
