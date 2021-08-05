Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.45. Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

NYSE:SR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

SR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.22.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

