Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Susquehanna

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPR. Cowen lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 256,914 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

