SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sells $224,380.00 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.78. 123,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,240. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.80 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.46.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after buying an additional 300,519 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,605,000 after buying an additional 73,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

