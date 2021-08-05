Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,743 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Container Store Group worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

