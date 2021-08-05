Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $664,000 in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Semtech by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 68,184 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SMTC. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

