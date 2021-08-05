Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $691,000 in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agora alerts:

NASDAQ API opened at $30.73 on Thursday. Agora, Inc. has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $114.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

API has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.