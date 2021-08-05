Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $698,000 Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPBI opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.