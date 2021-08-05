Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,592 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Avaya by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 131,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000.

Shares of AVYA opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

