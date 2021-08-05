Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,604 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XLRN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $126.50 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $146.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.