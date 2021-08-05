Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $727,000 Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,735 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

GBCI opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

