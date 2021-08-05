SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SSNC stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 964,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,493,000 after buying an additional 177,396 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

