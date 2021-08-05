STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

STAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $128.75 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $161.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 585.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.82.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $1,456,214.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,947.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $1,848,579.92. Insiders sold 449,431 shares of company stock valued at $63,607,495 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

