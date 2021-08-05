Stably USD (USDS) Achieves Market Cap of $395,115.49

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00003315 BTC on major exchanges. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $395,115.49 and approximately $175.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 39% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00059614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00016333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.20 or 0.00930189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00096871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00043517 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,266,895 coins and its circulating supply is 296,263 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

