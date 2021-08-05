Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Critical Survey

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Staffing 360 Solutions and Volt Information Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Staffing 360 Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Staffing 360 Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 230.10%. Volt Information Sciences has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.84%. Given Staffing 360 Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Staffing 360 Solutions is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

Staffing 360 Solutions has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and Volt Information Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Staffing 360 Solutions $204.53 million 0.10 -$15.64 million ($14.16) -0.18 Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.14 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -8.17

Staffing 360 Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Staffing 360 Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Staffing 360 Solutions -5.30% N/A -12.02% Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Volt Information Sciences beats Staffing 360 Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK. The company was founded on December 22, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.