STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stake Boosted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012,451 shares during the period. STAG Industrial comprises 1.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 1.98% of STAG Industrial worth $118,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

STAG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $41.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

