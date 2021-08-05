Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine Sells 1,814 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.53, for a total value of $592,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Bourgoine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stamps.com alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $406,662.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 24,508 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $7,908,731.60.

STMP traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $328.35. The company had a trading volume of 232,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,460. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.07. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.55.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $2,743,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,196,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.