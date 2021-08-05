Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine Sells 1,814 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.53, for a total value of $592,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jonathan Bourgoine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 26th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $406,662.50.
- On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 24,508 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $7,908,731.60.
STMP traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $328.35. The company had a trading volume of 232,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,460. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.07. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.55.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $2,743,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,196,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.
Stamps.com Company Profile
Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.
