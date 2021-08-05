Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Issues Earnings Results

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $932.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $247,009.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,681 shares of company stock worth $2,044,410 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

