Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.48 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00046896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00101038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00139078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,870.51 or 1.00030780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.02 or 0.00832194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,396,674 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

