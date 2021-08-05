Stantec (NYSE:STN) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.19.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,675. Stantec has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Stantec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 87,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Stantec by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Stantec by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

