Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Star Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Star Group by 236.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Star Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 53,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 129.9% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 104,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 59,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SGU opened at $11.43 on Thursday. Star Group, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $604.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

