State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 13,840 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 440,524 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,170,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,450,000 after acquiring an additional 188,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE COLD opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -768.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $227,940.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COLD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.