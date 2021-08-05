State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,738 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after buying an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after buying an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $86,304,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,292,000 after buying an additional 2,289,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,757,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,751,692. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

