State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hubbell by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,255,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,859,000 after purchasing an additional 78,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 239,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $199.81 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $202.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.25.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

