State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 10,618 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 78,682 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $14,500,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $67,070,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

