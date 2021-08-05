State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,861,000 after acquiring an additional 169,798 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,667,000 after buying an additional 24,965 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,534,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 624,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $137.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.21. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $141.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

