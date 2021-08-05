State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 144 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $247.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

