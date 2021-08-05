State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 17,197 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,197 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,411 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248,524 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Edison International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,324,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,803,000 after acquiring an additional 141,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

EIX opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.71. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.