State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 45,386 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 45,386 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.