State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $614,000 Stock Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,256.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,058,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,240 shares of company stock worth $5,756,083. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.