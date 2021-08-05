State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $627,000 Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 668.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $97.00 on Thursday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

