State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 19,600 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBYI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 17,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 359,715 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $276.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.11. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.25.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,888 shares of company stock valued at $245,974 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

