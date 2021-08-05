State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,893 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 949.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.57. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on ADS shares. lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.69.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.