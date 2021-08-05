State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,729,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SKX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,741 shares of company stock worth $1,217,820 over the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $52.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.54. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

