Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.39.

TSE SJ opened at C$43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$41.89 and a 52 week high of C$54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.99.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$528.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.6316564 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

