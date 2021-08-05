Stifel Nicolaus Increases Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$3.25

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CWEGF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Shares of CWEGF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 24,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

