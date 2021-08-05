Stifel Nicolaus Increases Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$3.25

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CWEGF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of CWEGF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 24,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.