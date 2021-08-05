Stock Buyback Plan Approved by Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Board of Directors

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE FNF opened at $45.06 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,412,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

