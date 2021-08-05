Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,648 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,179% compared to the typical daily volume of 598 call options.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $101.05 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $105.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MXIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

