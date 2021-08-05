Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,010 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,181% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.54. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

