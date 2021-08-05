Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,010 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,181% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.
Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.54. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.78.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
