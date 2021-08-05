Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ingersoll Rand Put Options (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,409 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,753% compared to the average daily volume of 130 put options.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IR opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.69.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

