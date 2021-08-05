Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

STOK stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $980.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.29. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

