Storj Market Cap Reaches $340.49 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Storj has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $340.49 million and $42.12 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002743 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00061566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.41 or 0.00971090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00098136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044192 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

STORJ is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,452,068 coins. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

