Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 132,083 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 104.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,083 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSBD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.