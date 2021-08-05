Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 27,367 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $74.22 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.91.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

