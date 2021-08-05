Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 12,761 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,357,000 after buying an additional 265,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after buying an additional 307,750 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 604,595 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 966,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after buying an additional 181,446 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 713,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

