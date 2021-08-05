Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,303 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $15,325,618 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

NYSE:FDX opened at $275.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $170.24 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.