Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,970 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $266.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.21.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,241 shares in the company, valued at $38,892,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 775,037 shares of company stock valued at $173,637,306. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.