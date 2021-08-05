Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,970 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SQ opened at $266.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.70.
SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.21.
In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,241 shares in the company, valued at $38,892,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 775,037 shares of company stock valued at $173,637,306. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
