Streamit Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $42,699.22 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Streamit Coin has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $42,699.22 and $22.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

STREAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

