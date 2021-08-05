Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $92.48 million and $18.47 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00061048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.87 or 0.00935408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00096020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00043715 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,350 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,175 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

