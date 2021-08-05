Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. Analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBBP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

